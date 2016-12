About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

A Rapzilla.com exclusive, nobigdyl. debuts his latest single "Tree Tops" with a one-shot video directed by @TylerPCreative "Tree Tops' chronicles my search for meaning in all the wrong places, how, when i fell, God caught me right before i destroyed myself, and the subsequent growth that came from that salvation." ndb. says.Check out our two-part interview with nobigdyl. about his his vision behind the "Purple Dinosaur" video and his thoughts on camaraderie and competition in Christian Hip-Hop