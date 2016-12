About the Author

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back to 1992's "Lyrical Assassin" by the legendary rapper T-Bone. The song was originally released on 1993'sbut also made appearances on a couple of other albums.T-Bone's West Coast Latin sound at the time, put him next to the likes of Cypress Hill, which is evident in this track.There are not many versions of this video around to watch, so below is a cut off version of the music video and then the full song.