"After months of hashtags Angie finally allows you into her #sipscoffee world, where she takes the time to read, pray, think, and write. This Latina Bronx artist gives a new spin to her hip hop lyrics, inviting you into her writing space, and the world usually hidden inside her mind!"
Video: Angie Rose - #SipsCoffee: The Writer
