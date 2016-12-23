 Video: Angie Rose - #SipsCoffee: The Writer

Watch Angie Rose's first episode, "The Writer," from her new video series entitled #SipsCoffee.

"After months of hashtags Angie finally allows you into her #sipscoffee world, where she takes the time to read, pray, think, and write. This Latina Bronx artist gives a new spin to her hip hop lyrics, inviting you into her writing space, and the world usually hidden inside her mind!"

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

