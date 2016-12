About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller and Global Grind.

Chicago-based artist/producer Skrip released a new music video on Friday for his song "Holiday" as Christmas approaches."Holiday" is track No. 15 of Skrip's latest album, which dropped on Nov. 25."In the business of life, touring, music, ministry, there's so much we can get wrapped up in, but there's nothing like spending quality time with Jesus," Skrip said. "It really feels like a day off. You can receive physical and supernatural peace when you put everything aside to seek the Prince of Peace. I want people to experience thatwith me."Buyon iTunes