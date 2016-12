About the Author

Influential battle rap website RapGrid has named Loso a member of its 2017 Freshman class and published a video of a new freestyle by the Tampa-based artist."'Freshman 15' is a term used to describe the weight a student gains during their first year of college," RapGrid said. "In other words, it’s when you 'get your weight up,' a phrase we use in hip hop to represent elevation. RapGrid has teamed up with Xciled Media to make a list of 15 individuals we believe will make an impact on battle rap during 2017."Watch Loso's freestyle below, and download his Rapzilla.com exclusive EPthat he released this year.