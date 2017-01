About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

P4CM has released a new video from Rhetoric 2016 of a performance titled "The Definition of Body" by poet/singer-songwriter Joseph Solomon.In his interview below about the poem, Solomon said he wrote the piece after reading New York Times bestsellerby Ta-Nehisi Coates.