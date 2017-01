About the Author

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us to 2002, when the duo Ill Harmonics dropped their popular single "Take Two," off the album of the same name.The group, consisting of Blake Knight and Playdough (KRUM), released a few albums in the early 2000s and would go off to release solo projects. KRUM is still active making hip-hop, and changed his name last year.Check out the music video for "Take Two" below: