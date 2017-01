About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Georgia artist Mike Sarge released a music video for his latest single "Graduated," produced by Dre Knowss."Way too often, we live life without appreciating how far we have truly come. Our past may have many flaws, mistakes, and negative assumptions; but we forget that we're not the person that others said we would turn out to be. Graduated is dedicated to the underdogs and everyone that was told they would fail." a description for the video read.Buy on iTunes