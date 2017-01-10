 Video: Aaron Cole - Do What I Gotta Do ft. Derek Minor

Aaron Cole released a music video for "Do What I Gotta Do" featuring Derek Minor on Tuesday.

The song is from Aaron's newest project, an EP entitled If I Can I Be Honest, which released in November.



Buy on iTunes or download it for free here
