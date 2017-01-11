 Video: Erica Mason - Moving On

Watch Erica Mason's visual, directed by Will Thomas, for the song "Moving On," from her most recent project Pretty N Radical.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

