 116 Clique – Man Up (Throwback Thursday)

With speculation that a new 116 Clique record is imminent, let's take a look back to 2011's "Man Up" music video for Throwback Thursday.

Featured in the video is Lecrae, KB, Tedashii, Trip Lee, a fresh faced Andy Mineo, and former labelmates – Sho Baraka and Derek Minor.

The song is from the album of the same name, and was part of the last 116 Clique album.

Watch it below:

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

