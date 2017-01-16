 Video: KRUM - Blue Eyed Devil

Hip-Hop veteran KRUM released a music video for his newest single "Blue Eyed Devil" off the album of the same name.

The project is available for free on February 3rd.

The album features production from Theory Hazit, Rob Viktum, Harry Krum, Freddie Bruno, and more.

KRUM says to look out for music videos and promos in the next few weeks.

Tracklist:

1. Get Loose (feat. Adan Bean & Elias)
2. Dougie With The Devil
3. Bomb In My Shoe
4. Forget Me Not
5. Broken Vessels
6. Blue Eyed Devil
7. Oddball
8. Wait In Line
9. Pew Pimpin
10. On My Own
11. Tokyo Market (feat. Theory Hazit)
12. My Town Your Town

Get the PREORDER HERE.

About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

