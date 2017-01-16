Video: KRUM - Blue Eyed Devil

The project is available for free on February 3rd.
The album features production from Theory Hazit, Rob Viktum, Harry Krum, Freddie Bruno, and more.
KRUM says to look out for music videos and promos in the next few weeks.
Tracklist:1. Get Loose (feat. Adan Bean & Elias)
2. Dougie With The Devil
3. Bomb In My Shoe
4. Forget Me Not
5. Broken Vessels
6. Blue Eyed Devil
7. Oddball
8. Wait In Line
9. Pew Pimpin
10. On My Own
11. Tokyo Market (feat. Theory Hazit)
12. My Town Your Town
Get the PREORDER HERE.