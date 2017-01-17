 Video Premiere: Illuminate - One Life ft. Skrip & Angie Rose

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Illuminate releases a music video for his song "One Life," featuring Skrip and Angie Rose.

The track, produced by Skrip, is from the West Coast rapper's latest album Authenticity, which dropped August of last year.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Music: Skrip - New Year ft. Jarry Manna

in Singles
Skrip released a new self-produced single, "New Year" featuring Jarry Manna.

Video: Skrip - Holiday

in Music Videos
Chicago-based artist/producer Skrip released a new music video on Friday for his song "Holiday" as Christmas approaches.

Video: Angie Rose - #SipsCoffee: The Writer

in Music Videos
Watch Angie Rose's first episode, "The Writer," from her new video series entitled #SipsCoffee.

Video: Lights Out In America - DHIX ft. Illuminate

in Music Videos
DHIX releases a visual for his track "Lights Out In America" featuring Illuminate. The sole purpose of the track is to illuminate the world with God's love.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Lecrae creates theme song for ESPN's SportsCenter

in News
ESPN gave Lecrae a high profile feature as they enlisted him to do the intro song for SportsCenter’s Coast-to-Coast show.

Free Album: Dre Murray - Dark Vader

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
Collision Records released a new mixtape by revered lyricist Dre Murray titled Dark Vader on Saturday.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags