About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Kings Dream Entertainment released a new music video this week for Ruslan's song "Love For You" featuring ABIV, track No. 7 of his latest album, which earned nominations for Best Album and Album Artwork in Rapzilla.com's Best of 2016 Awards Buyon iTunes