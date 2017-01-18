 Video: Fresh IE - Run Again

Two-time GRAMMY award nominated artist Fresh IE released a new single and video, "Run Again," from his upcoming album.

"Run Again: Is a song about standing up after life's trials hit you hard, so hard you don't feel you can stand up anymore, But through the Grace of God we can Learn to "Run Again" the Canadian rapper said.

The project entitled The Greatest is set to drop in March.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

