 Video: Illijam - Wasteland

Illijam released a new music video for "Wasteland," a track from his latest album 'Ironic Bombs.'

"Drawing on the verbiage of Lamentations 3, I want to remind the Body that it's okay to not be okay, and that God gives us severe language in Scripture to express harsh hurts." the Pennsylvania-based rapper said. "While in the throes of a broken-heart, I tried to follow the Biblical pattern of not mincing words with God. Rather, I poured my unadulterated feelings out to him, repented when I became angry/irreverent towards Him, & fought to trust Him in the midst of the bomb that fell on my life."



