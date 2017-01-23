Video: Swoope - Lambo

WWE Superstar AJ Styles' Christian Hip-Hop Playlist in News WWE superstar and Christian Hip-Hop aficionado, AJ Styles, shared his top 10 Christian rap playlist with Rapzilla this week.

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Episode 11 ft. K-Drama in News On our 11th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago, we give you the latest news with our "What's Poppin'" segment, an interview with veteran artist/producer K-Drama - the nicest guy in…

Swoope and Collision Records separate, both parties offer statements in News Collision Records's CEO Adam Thomason told Rapzilla on Friday that Swoope is no longer signed to the label.