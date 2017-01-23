Video: Swoope - Lambo

"Lambo" is a vulnerable song, in which Swoope shares about the burden of financial struggles as he deals with additional hardships simultaneously.
Prior to putting out "Lambo", he published a video which explored if "being a dreamer is irresponsible," perhaps hinting at the concept of the track.
Swoope dropped his last project, Because You Asked, in Oct. 2014 and his latest retail album, Sinema, in Aug. 2014. Since then, he's earned some production credits and played piano for Lecrae, but the length of his hiatus as a solo artist has made his upcoming, unannounced project one of the most anticipated in 2017.