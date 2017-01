About the Author

Reach Records artist/producer GAWVI released a new music video for hissong "In the Water" on Friday, and its success will help there be nothing in the water of people who need it.Reach tweeted that for every 30,000 views that "In the Water" receives, $5,000 will be donated to Charity Water , a non-profit which provides clean drinking water across the world.For more on Charity Water, watch the video underneath GAWVI's video below.Marc Sugrue directed the visual of "In the Water". Chris Carey produced it.Buyon iTunes