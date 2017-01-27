 Video: Ty Brasel - 4 ppl still listening

Ty Brasel released a music video "4 ppl still listening," the first single from his upcoming album which is currently untitled.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

