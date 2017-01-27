Video: Ty Brasel - 4 ppl still listening

Video: Ty Brasel - Backyard in Music Videos Ty Brasel has released a music video for "Backyard", track No. 5 of his EP 1994 Until.

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 26 ft. Ty Brasel in News On our 26th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago, we give you the latest news with our "What's Poppin'" segment and an interview with Ty Brasel about his new EP 1994 Until and more.

Free Album: Tony Ri'chard - WDRAWLS in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS Louisiana native Tony Ri'chard, a multidisciplinary artist who doubles as an emcee and painter, has released his second official project, a free 14-track album titled WDRAWLS.