 Video: Social Club Misfits - Maybe ft. Chris Batson

Social Club Misfits released a music video for "Maybe" featuring Chris Batson on Friday.

The song is from the group's newest album The Misadventures of Fern & Marty which reached #1 on iTunes' Top Hip-Hop/Rap chart and #4 for all genres.


