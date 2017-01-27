 Video: Buck Barnabas - War Ready

Buck Barnabas released a new music video and single called "War Ready," which is from his upcoming The Lazarus Effect project dropping Feb. 20th 2017 from Double Edge Ministries.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

