 Video: Bin Chivalry - The Came Up

Atlanta group Bin Chivalry, who's members are Cellus Hamilton, Navelle Hice, & Jordan Moreland, released a music video for "The Came Up," a song from their debut project Saturday Sunday which dropped August of last year.


Buy on iTunes or Amazon
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

