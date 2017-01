About the Author

NF released a music video on Monday for his heartbreaking song "How Could You Leave Us", which is written to his mother who died from a drug overdose in 2009.The visual lives up to the emotion in the song."How Could You Leave Us" is track No. 4 on NF's latest album,This spring, NF will set out on his 2017 Therapy Session Tour, the schedule of which can be found here Buyon iTunes