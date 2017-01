AMP dropped a music video for "Hail the King" fresh off the release of their newalbum last week from Good Fruit Co."Hail the King" is a vertical journey that rises and builds and climaxes to far-reaching heights, layered in a dynamically grand and electric sound, encouraging all peoples to lift up praise to the Most High." a press release stated.AMP will be touring in 2017 with current stops in San Diego CA (Feb. 11), a Korea/Asia tour in May, and Paris France + Australia in July/August.

