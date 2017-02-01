 Video: Dj DB405 - Gang Gang ft. Kadence

Oklahoma City-based DJ and Die Daily member, Dj DB405 released a music video for "Gang Gang," featuring Kadence, off his latest free project Lapwing Rd. which dropped exclusively from Rapzilla.com in November.


Download the album for free here
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Exclusive Free Album: Dj DB405 - Lapwing Rd.

in FREE MP3 DOWNLOADS
A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Die Daily member and #GodIsTrill founder Dj DB405 presents his debut free album Lapwing Rd., featuring new music with artists he has worked with over the years such as…

Die Daily member Dj DB405 to release new EP 'Lapwing Rd.' as Rapzilla Exclusive

in News
November 1st, Die Daily member Dj DB405 will release his new EP Lapwing Rd. as a free download exclusively on Rapzilla.com. The project features new music with artists he has worked with over the…

Video: Dj DB405 - Shake It Off ft. Jarry Manna

in Music Videos
Dj DB405, who dropped a Rapzilla Exclusive collab project with Parris Chariz in February, released a new music video, "Shake It Off" featuring Jarry Manna.

Video: Kadence - Go Crazy

in Music Videos
Kadence released a music video for his single "Go Crazy" in promotion for his upcoming album releasing Sept. 2.

Trending

Christian Hip Hop's Best of 2016 Nominees

in Story
#article-index, .article-index { margin-left: 2%; } .article-image-full.item-image { max-width: 73%; } As 2016 comes to a close, Rapzilla.com will celebrate Christian hip hop's best art and artists…

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae to Release New Album in 'Early 2017'

in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Nasir Billups Tunnel Vision
Free Download

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags