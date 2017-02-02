 Video: Speez - Celebrate

Speez released a music video for "Celebrate," track no. 7 from his new album 'Let Me Introduce Myself' dropping Feb. 3rd from I'M DOIN' JESUS label.


Pre-order the album on iTunes or Amazon and stream it here.
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

