About the Author

David Daniels is a reporter at Rapzilla.com. He has been published at The Washington Times, Bleacher Report, Christianity Today, HipHopDX, The Gospel Coalition, The Daily Caller, Global Grind and Sphere of Hip Hop.

Reflection Music Group released a new music video on Friday for Derek Minor's song "Change the World" featuring Hollyn, track No. 10 of his latest album“I think in today's climate around our world, we have forgotten that our differences are beautiful. That God made each of us unique and that makes our world a better place,” Minor said. “I think ‘Change the World’ speaks to that yearning inside for all of us to be heard and accepted with love.”Buyon iTunes