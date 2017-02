Steven Malcolm announces the release date of his 4 AGAINST 5 debut album in News Grand Rapids, Michigan-based artist Steven Malcolm has announced when his debut album on 4 AGAINST 5 (of Word Entertainment) will drop.

Video Premiere: Steven Malcolm - Hot Boy in Music Videos A Rapzilla.com premiere, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based artist Steven Malcolm released the music video for his latest single "Hot Boy" on Tuesday.

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 39 ft. Derek Minor in News Derek Minor is the featured interview on our 39th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago! We interview him about his new album Reflection in stores now and more. We also give you the latest…