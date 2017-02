cash hollistah. released this music video for "jump." featuring Lando during half-time of Super Bowl LI on Sunday."'jump." was partly inspired by the viral video from game show host/comedian Steve Harvey, in which he gave an impromptu speech to his audience "Family Feud" about taking a leap of faith ("jumping") when it comes to chasing after your calling/purpose in life. hollistah. and guest emcee Lando give motivational verses over soaring production from producer Wayne Valentine." a press release stated.

