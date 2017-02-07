Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Nah Bruh ft. Canon & B. Cooper

KJ-52 on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 50 in News KJ-52 talks to us about his new album 'Jonah' and more in the featured interview on our 50th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

KJ-52's 'Jonah' Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart in News KJ-52's new album Jonah dropped to the rest on the "non'Pledged" world today, and it shot up to No. 9 on the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Album charts.

Canon on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 43 in News Canon talks to us about his new project Loose Canon Vol. 3 out now and more in the featured interview on our 43rd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.