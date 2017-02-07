 Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Nah Bruh ft. Canon & B. Cooper

A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 is joined by Canon in a visual for "Nah Bruh," track #5 on his new album Jonah.

The LP charted in the Top 10 spots on iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums.


Buy Jonah:
physical/digital copies
iTunes
Amazon
Google Play
Spotify
SoundCloud
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

