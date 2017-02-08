 Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 drops off a visual for another song off his new album, "Know About It" featuring Derek Minor.

The Jonah LP charted in the Top 10 spots on iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums.


Watch KJ's video for "Nah Bruh" featuring Canon here.

Buy Jonah:
physical/digital copies
iTunes
Amazon
Google Play
Spotify
SoundCloud
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

