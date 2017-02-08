Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.
in News
After a strong 2016, Lecrae is heading into 2017 with new music, and a focus as solid as ever.
in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.
in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…