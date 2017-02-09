Braille – Shades of Grey (Throwback Thursday)

in Music Videos
Sho Baraka released a music video for "30 & Up, 1986" featuring Courtney Orlando, the throwback track from his Humble Beast debut album The Narrative, which dropped last Friday.
Legendary hip-hop group Arrested Development is not known for making Christian music, but founding member and emcee, Speech, is without a doubt a believer in Christ. Now, Speech and his bandmates,…
Humble Beast Records releases music, brews coffee and, as of Oct. 1, publishes books. On Thursday, the label made hip-hop/spoken-word artist Propaganda's first book, titled I AM BECOMING, available…
Download GMC's fourth and final album entitled Exodus.