 Braille – Shades of Grey (Throwback Thursday)

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us back to 2004 when Humble Beast co-founder Braille released his album Shades of Grey.

Rapzilla was in its infancy and two years later when YouTube was born, the music video for the title track became our first upload.

Check out this classic Christian hip-hop track below:

