 Video: Social Club Misfits - How Good

Social Club Misfits have released a music video for Track No. 7 off their debut album with Capitol CMG Label Group, "How Good."

The Misadventures of Fern & Marty reached #1 on iTunes' Top Hip-Hop/Rap chart and #4 for all genres.


READ MORE: Interview: Social Club Misfits on Friends & Family Tour, Diversity, and Reaching No. 1
