 Video: Pregador Luo - Rolê da Consciência

At nearly 3 millions views since it was released in May of 2016, watch Pregador Luo's music video "Rolê da Consciência."

The song, which translates to "Role of Consciousness," is from the Brazil-based rapper's latest album Governe! that released in 2015.


Buy on iTunes or Amazon
