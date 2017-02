Video: KJ-52 - Lock Down ft. B. Reith

Watch KJ-52's visual for "Lock Down" featuring B Reith, track No. 7 from his newest albumin stores now.The LP charted in the Top 10 spots on iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums.

Watch KJ's video for " Nah Bruh " ft. Canon and " Know About It " ft. Derek Minor.