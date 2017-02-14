 Video: KJ-52 - Lock Down ft. B. Reith

Watch KJ-52's visual for "Lock Down" featuring B Reith, track No. 7 from his newest album Jonah in stores now.

The LP charted in the Top 10 spots on iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums.


Watch KJ's video for "Nah Bruh" ft. Canon and "Know About It" ft. Derek Minor.

Buy Jonah:
physical/digital copies
iTunes
Amazon
Google Play
Spotify
SoundCloud

READ MORE: KJ-52 Breaks Down 'Jonah' Track-by-Track
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Know About It ft. Derek Minor

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 drops off a visual for another song off his new album, "Know About It" featuring Derek Minor.

Video Premiere: KJ-52 - Nah Bruh ft. Canon & B. Cooper

in Music Videos
A Rapzilla.com premiere, KJ-52 is joined by Canon in a visual for "Nah Bruh," track #5 on his new album Jonah.

KJ-52 on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago - Ep. 50

in News
KJ-52 talks to us about his new album 'Jonah' and more in the featured interview on our 50th episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

KJ-52's 'Jonah' Reaches Top 10 on iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart

in News
KJ-52's new album Jonah dropped to the rest on the "non'Pledged" world today, and it shot up to No. 9 on the iTunes Rap/Hip-Hop Album charts.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

How Derek Minor Helped Bring KJ-52 Back From His Toughest Year

in Interviews
20 years at one job is a long time. Many years doing things with the same pattern and routine has an unshakable comfortability to it that makes you dread change. Now, what if someone told you, “Your…

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

Dusty Marshall Beauty in the Struggle
Click Here for Free Download

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

FEATURED FREE DOWNLOAD

Popular Tags