 Video: Bizzle - Royalty

On Valentine's Day, Bizzle released a music video for "Royalty," a song off his Crowns & Crosses album in which he speaks to women dealing with issues of self-worth.


About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

