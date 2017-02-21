 Video: The Ambassador - Talk About It ft. Efrem

The Ambassador recently dropped a video for his track "Talk About It" featuring Efrem.

The song is from the Christian hip-hop artist's newest album When Sacred Meets Secular, which released in September of last year.


About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

