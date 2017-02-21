 Video: Proud Refuge - Alright

Watch Proud Refuge's music video for "Alright," a single from his newly released debut EP Mountain Movers Club.

'Alright' was inspired by both personal and external experiences from a time when Proud felt disappointed by friends and and let down by family but after giving his life to the lord and regaining his faith he was able to put his trust in God in knowing that everything works for our good. (Romans 8:28)" a press release stated.

"This song touches on the reality that things get difficult in life and we experience trials and tribulations, but through it all there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Influenced by Trap Music and RnBass, this song is definitely something you can vibe to with your family and friends."

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: Proud Refuge - Sold Out

in Music Videos
Proud Refuge released a music video for his latest single "Sold Out", which is also the New Joint of the Week on our most recent episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign

in News
Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Our Playlist

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags