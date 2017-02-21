Video: Proud Refuge - Alright

'Alright' was inspired by both personal and external experiences from a time when Proud felt disappointed by friends and and let down by family but after giving his life to the lord and regaining his faith he was able to put his trust in God in knowing that everything works for our good. (Romans 8:28)" a press release stated.
"This song touches on the reality that things get difficult in life and we experience trials and tribulations, but through it all there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Influenced by Trap Music and RnBass, this song is definitely something you can vibe to with your family and friends."