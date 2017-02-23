Sho Baraka – Higher Love (Throwback Thursday)

Today's Throwback Thursday takes us to Sho Baraka's 2007 debut album, Turn My Life Up with the single "Higher Love."
This feel good track was a nice symbol of what was to come for Sho as he incorporated speaking, smooth raps, and a gospel-tinged chorus.
Check out the video below:
About the Author
Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.