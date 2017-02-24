 Video: Dru Bex - Good Life ft. Charlene Nash

Dru Bex released a music video for a single called "Good Life" featuring Charlene Nash.

The song comes from the Role Model Records artist's upcoming debut album for which more details will be announced later.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

