 Video Premiere: Sevin - Broken Mirror ft. Bizzle

A Rapzilla.com premiere, Sevin releases a music video for his song with Bizzle about the judgement and criticism they receive, "Broken Mirror."

The track is from Sevin's label debut album on God Over Money, Purple Heart, which dropped in April last year.

The two artists are set to embark on a recently announced 25-city tour beginning on March 31st.



Buy on iTunes or Amazon
About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

