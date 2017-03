Video Premiere: Konata Small – Numbers

About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

A Rapzilla.com exclusive, Konata Small has released his music video for "Numbers," the second single off ofThe black and white video takes Konata back to Brooklyn where the song's words come to life, providing visuals and context for the lyrics.“Numbers was inspired by the saying/idea, ‘Numbers don't lie,’” Konata explained “As I think of my childhood, a lot of milestones were identified by times, places and locations. All of these had a numeric value attached to them. And my adolescence was filled with events that shaped me as a man. With that being said, my humble beginnings are something I take pride in, as well as something I can only credit God for bringing me out of.”The video was filmed and directed by Rhema Soul groupmate, Butta P.Watch "Numbers" below:Check Rapzilla's recent interview with Konata here Also, be sure to watch the music video for "High Top Fade," the first single, here