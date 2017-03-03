Video Premiere: Konata Small – Numbers

The black and white video takes Konata back to Brooklyn where the song's words come to life, providing visuals and context for the lyrics.
“Numbers was inspired by the saying/idea, ‘Numbers don't lie,’” Konata explained “As I think of my childhood, a lot of milestones were identified by times, places and locations. All of these had a numeric value attached to them. And my adolescence was filled with events that shaped me as a man. With that being said, my humble beginnings are something I take pride in, as well as something I can only credit God for bringing me out of.”
The video was filmed and directed by Rhema Soul groupmate, Butta P.
