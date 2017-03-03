Video Premiere: Konata Small – Numbers

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017 in Story Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Lecrae's new single 'Blessings' features Ty Dolla Sign in News Lecrae posted a preview of the single cover for his upcoming single "Blessings," which he also revealed features Ty Dolla Sign.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music in News Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…