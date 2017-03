About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

GodChaserz artist Brinson released a music video for his single "Grudges" on Friday from his latest project"'Grudges" is a song about Brinson's personal journey to overcome pain and hurt. Hurt from betrayal of best friends, and pain from past hurts that came from the church. Brinson chants in the chorus how he has to let go of all of his grudges. His EP 'Black Canvas' was inspired by this pain and "Grudges" paints the perfect picture of a man trying to move forward." a press release stated.Buy on iTunes or Amazon