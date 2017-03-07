 Video: 5ive - Me Against The World

Houston-based artist 5ive returns with a new music video for the title track to his upcoming EP entitled Me Against The World.

"Flight 393 was my way of saying, "I'm here to be exactly who HE called me to be!" With that being said, I make music that the HOLY GHOST inspires me to make, Me Against The World is exactly that." 5ive says. "Standing for righteousness even when they say my lifestyle is offensive. Even when the world and even other "Christians" turn there backs on me, point fingers at me, say my music is wack or whatever the case may be, I will continue to stand for righteousness and keep JESUS in the forefront!"

The EP is set to release on March 14, 2017.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

Related Articles

Video: 5ive - We Made It ft. Thi'sl & Chris Cobbins

in Music Videos
5ive released a music video for the single "We Made It", featuring Thi'sl and Chris Cobbins, from his latest album Flight 393.

Video: 5ive - Temptation ft. J. Monty & Bryann Trejo

in Music Videos
5ive released music video for "Temptation," featuring J. Monty and Bryann Trejo, from his latest album Flight 393.

Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago - Ep. 23 ft. 5ive

in News
On our 23rd episode of Rapzilla.com Live with Chris Chicago, we give you the latest news with our "What's Poppin'" segment and an interview with 5ive about his latest album Flight 393 and much more.

Video: 5ive - Flight 393

in Music Videos
Watch 5ive's new music video, directed by Kre8tor, for the title track of his latest album Flight 393. The Houston-based artist's project features Spec, Thi'sl, J.Monty and more.

Trending

Rapzilla.com’s 15 Freshman of 2017

in Story
Rapzilla.com is pleased to announce its seventh annual Freshmen class, which is made up of the most promising up-and-comers in Christian hip hop.

Shai Linne asks 4 questions about Chance The Rapper and the state of Christian music

in News
Chance The Rapper became a topic of discussion among numerous Christians this week after he performed "How Great Is Our God" at the 2017 Grammys, where his "gospel" mixtape Coloring Book earned him…

Lecrae: My next album will surprise fans of 'Rebel'

in News
Lecrae said in an interview on Rapzilla.com LIVE with Chris Chicago that "people will probably be shocked" when they hear his upcoming album.

Reach Records signs first new rapper since Andy Mineo

in News
An artist revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he had signed with Reach Records, which would make him the first emcee signed by Lecrae and Ben Washer since Andy Mineo in 2011.

Our Playlist

LISTENING SESSION

YP aka Young Paul Gems In The Catalog

SPOTLIGHT VIDEO

Popular Tags