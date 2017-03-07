Video: 5ive - Me Against The World

"Flight 393 was my way of saying, "I'm here to be exactly who HE called me to be!" With that being said, I make music that the HOLY GHOST inspires me to make, Me Against The World is exactly that." 5ive says. "Standing for righteousness even when they say my lifestyle is offensive. Even when the world and even other "Christians" turn there backs on me, point fingers at me, say my music is wack or whatever the case may be, I will continue to stand for righteousness and keep JESUS in the forefront!"
The EP is set to release on March 14, 2017.