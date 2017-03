About the Author

Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

After a break from music of almost three years, Freestyle Fam, the hip-hop emcee duo from Staten Island, NY, are back with a new single and video called "Work Boy."Produced by 3x GRAMMY Award winner Tha Kracken, the track is the first to come from a string of releases to come in 2017, which includes an EP and a full-length album.