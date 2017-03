About the Author

Justin Sarachik has been writing about music since 2010 reporting and editing for The Christian Post, BREATHEcast, Broken Records Magazine, and his own blog TheSIBandGuy. When not conducting obscenely long phone interviews he jumps around on stage with his progressive rock/rap band Process of Fusion in Staten Island, NY.

Today's Throwback only goes back a few years to 2012, but nevertheless, Beautiful Eulogy's debut song "King Kulture" featuring Theory Hazit and Lee Green is a certified classic.Beautiful Eulogy is made up of talented wordsmiths Braille, Odd Thomas, and Courtland Urbano.The song was for Rapzilla'salbum that was to raise money for African students in the Congo. It was released on January 31, 2012.Watch the video below: