 Video: WHATUPRG - Don't Forget To Live

Gwinnett County artist WHATUPRG, who was featured on nobigdyl.'s Canopy album, released a music video shot inside of Wal-Mart for his single "Don't Forget To Live."



About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

