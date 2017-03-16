 Video: Pastor AD3 - I Do

Three years since releasing his last single and six years after dropping his debut album No Pain No Love, singer-songwriter Pastor AD3 is back with new music.

The Kansas City-based artist released a new song with a music video called "I Do," which will be from his upcoming project entitled N V R F R G T due out this Summer.



