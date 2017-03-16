 Video: Beleaf - Plate

Beleaf let loose a preview of a self-produced track called "Plate" from his upcoming album with a new visual on Wednesday.

In January, the Kings Dream Entertainment artist announced that this next project would be his last.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

