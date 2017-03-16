 Video: B-Luv - 08XVI ft. Darion Ja'von

Watch B-Luv's music video for his latest single "08XVI" featuring and produced by Darion Ja'von.

"The song focuses on two pivotal years of B-Luv's life. A year removed from high school B-Luv had no plan. He found himself going through a period of depression. Over the next eight years, God began to show him who He truly was and who B-luv was called to be. From this moment he transitioned from trusting himself to completely trusting God; '08XVI is a reflection of that time and how B-Luv was able to pursue the desires of God through his talents while learning to trust God through the process." a press release stated.

About the Author
Steven Solis is Christian Hip-Hop's Wizard of Oz, breaking more unsigned talent than anyone you know.

